Antrim SFC: Biddies aim to take Cargin scalp

St Brigid’s got to grips with Rossa in their quarter-final a fortnight ago (above left) while Cargin fended off Aghagallon at the same stage (above right)

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, semi-finals

Cargin v St Brigid’s (Dunsilly, Sunday, 2pm)

DEFENDING champions Cargin continue their bid for a seventh Antrim Senior Football Championship title in nine years on Sunday as they bid to return to the decider at the expense of new boys, St Brigid’s.

The Erin’s Own men have been there and done it at this stage, so entering Dunsilly, it will be just another day at the office for Ronan Devlin’s charges.

Cargin powered through Group One, but did struggle in their quarter-final against Aghagallon and seemed in a little bit of bother, but as they have done time and again, held their nerve and found an answer as Tom Shivers kicked the winner.

There is a fine blend of youth and experience with Shivers, older brother Pat, Conhuir Johnston and Sean O’Neill just some of the names that complement the established names like the McCann’s, Justin Crozier, James Laverty and Kevin O’Boyle.

In contrast, St Brigid’s have yet to reach senior final and this will be the club’s first appearance in the last four since 2011.

Undoubtedly, there is something building in South Belfast with Antrim U20/21 titles in recent years and they have taken a step forward at the senior grade this year by getting over the quarter-final hurdle, having faltered there in previous seasons.

That win over Rossa required grit and also cool heads, attributes that will be required in spades this Sunday.

They will be outsiders, but manager John McGuckin insists they will head to Dunsilly with great ambition.

“We are polar opposites in that we’re coming up a team that has won six of the last eight, so this is very new territory for St Brigid’s,” he said.

“The majority of our lads haven’t been past the quarter-finals before, so this is bonus territory for us. But that’s not to say we’re just going to make up the numbers - we’ll go and give it a lash. We’ll need a bit of luck and rub of the green but it’s the semi-final of a Championship and we’ll give it a hell of a rattle.

“If you’re to take Jack (Dowling) out of the team, the average age is 22 and I’d like to think they are up-and-coming. I’d be very happy with how the championship’s gone to date, but we are up against the kingpins and they have made no secret they are disappointed with their last outing against Aghagallon, so we’d expect a reaction from that.”

Many of the younger members of the St Brigid’s panel do have experience of Championship success against Cargin, namely last year’s U20 semi-final, so perhaps the aura around the Toome outfit may not be as great for them.

But the defending champions have so much more than just the emerging talent at the club, but a host of players who have been there and done it, established stars at club and county level.

Without doubt, Cargin are favourites this Sunday and it will take something special for the Biddies to get over the line, but they will head up the M2 with every intention of delivering just that.

“The big thing for us is to believe we can beat Cargin,” McGuckin added.

“It’s ok saying it, but believing it is another thing and if it’s the case then it gives us a good fighting chance. I’m not trying to play mind games, but we’re fully aware there is very little expectation of us, but we’re not tuning up to get run over.

“Cargin have a good mix of experience and youth, whereas we’ve just youth. Some of our lads have beaten Cargin in an U20 semi-final last year’s they won’t hold any fear of them, yet at the same time I just hope our inexperience doesn’t cost us coming down the straight.

“Cargin have been there and done it before, so it might be a year too soon for our boys, but hopefully not.”

Dunloy v Portglenone (Dunsilly, Friday, 7.30pm)

The first Antrim Senior Football Championship semi-final is certainly intriguing with Dunloy aiming to continue their fairytale run against a Portglenone side eager to get over the semi-final hump.

Last year, Dunloy were Intermediate champions and they, as many predicted, have taken to the senior ranks like ducks to water, emerging fr the group phase thanks to a win at St Gall’s and then backed it up with an extra-time win over Lámh Dhearg.

Now they are in the last four and any lingering notions they are punching above their weight have been dispelled as the performances prove they have quality in abundance, but may well be without Keelan Molloy as-well-as the suspended Ryan McGarry on Friday night.

Portglenone also have their absentees including Ryan Convery who is out for the remainder, but Dermott McAleese may play some part this week having returned to training.

Casement’s have got back to the last four and will be keen to go one better this time having been left crestfallen after late drama in the previous two years against Aghagallon.

They claimed Division One honours and accounted for 2021 champions Creggan in the last four.

Many will feel they will have enough to end Dunloy’s run and that may be the case, but it will not be an easy task and this semi-final clash under the Dunsilly lights may have plenty twists along the way.