Antrim SFC: St Brigid’s hold on to reach last four

Northern Switchgear Senior Football Championship, quarter-final

St Brigid’s 1-15 Dunloy 2-9

St Brigid’s withstood a second half fightback from Dunloy on Sunday afternoon to reach the semi-finals with three to spare.

The Musgrave Park side were dominant for the opening 30 minutes that was played largely on their terms. They controlled the game and held possession for long periods to patiently probe the Dunloy defence and were well worth their seven point half time advantage.

The Cuchullains came out a different animal in the second half however and got to within a single score on a couple of occasions but late scores from substitutes Conor Downey and Rory McErlean ensured St Brigid’s were celebrating at the final whistle.

The organisation of the south Belfast side looked to be winning the day against a Dunloy side who struggled to make any inroads in the first half. St Brigid’s looked to turn over and break at speed but their ability to mix up their point of attack created scoring chances and space. Their economy in the opening 30 minutes seen St Brigid’s score nine times out of ten chances with seven different scorers.

It was a slow start to the game with both sides making uncharacteristic errors. St Brigid’s had the lions share of possession and while Dunloy forced turnovers, they couldn’t punish or make inroads in the St Brigid’s defence. Scores from Michael Cummings, Enda Downey (free) and Conan McNicholl in the opening quarter gave St Brigid’s an element of control.

Reuben Carleton goes down as Deaglan Smyth challenges

The Cuchullains got off the mark with a super Seaan Elliott score from distance as he led the fight for his side but St Brigid’s were dictating the game with their organisation and ability to recycle and hold possession.

Scores from Declan Heery (free) and Enda Downey came either side of a free from Conal Cunning to open a four point lead before the Cuchullains carved open a major goal chance. Seaan Elliott gathered possession wide on the right and 45 yards from goal, he used his speed to go past the St Brigid’s tackles before cutting inside to face Heery in goals. The St Brigid’s ‘keeper dived bravely at the feet of the Dunloy man and despite Elliott getting his left footed shot away, Heery denied the Cuchullains.

Jack Dowling split the uprights to put five between the sides with six minutes of the half remaining but for all their methodical play, it was a counterattack that seen St Brigid’s score their game defining goal. The Cuchullains looked to press high on the St Brigid’s defence but they broke the lines and created space. With more than a hint of a double bounce in the build-up, the Dunloy management were furious as Patrick Finnegan broke through on the Dunloy goals. The finish was impeccable and the result of pace and power through the middle of the Dunloy defence that was proving to be difficult to defend against.

James Smith’s second of the half followed soon after to put nine between the sides but it was the Cuchullains who finished the half with a mini-flourish with scores from Seaan Elliott and Cunning leaving the half time score 1-8 to 0-4.

It was going to take something special from the Cuchullains to get back into this game and while they started with more urgency and vigour, St Brigid’s extended their lead in the opening five minutes. They split the uprights from Joseph Finnegan, McNicholl and Reuben Carleton with a brace of scores from Keelan Molloy (one free) the response for Dunloy.

The Cuchullains challenge found another gear however in the 36th minute and thanks largely to a piece of brilliance from Seaan Elliott. In possession and faced with a wall of white and blue in front of him, Elliott played an outrageous pass with the outside of his right foot into the path of Keelan Molloy who had stole in behind the St Brigid’s defence. The angle was far from kind but Molloy found the bottom right hand corner to give his side some hope.

A point from Seaan Elliott followed before Dunloy found the back of the St Brigid’s net again. Tom McFerran forcing a turnover in midfield and passing to Aodhán McGarry. The Cuchullains midfielder found substitute Anthony Smith in space and he played a perfect pass into Nigel Elliott. The Dunloy man showed the required composure to beat Declan Heery and leave the minimum between the sides just 11 minutes into the second half.

'They can do it with a hurl but that's as good as you will see in football at any level!'



Sensational pass and finish for a @DunloyGAC goal in their @NorthSwitchgear Antrim SFC Q-final loss to St Brigid's.



You can watch the full Live Stream back here: https://t.co/LnMx5Qh5ft pic.twitter.com/3zQ6UhVzMg — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 15, 2024

The Musgrave Park men looked to regain control and held possession in an attempt to see out the Dunloy resurgence. A free from James Smith got the scoreboard ticking for them once again but it was Dunloy who were dictating the game now and asking questions of the St Brigid’s organisation.

The Cuchullains probed, looking for space but the Biddies packed their defence and looked to break if given the opportunity. Going into the final 10 minutes, two points separated the sides and twice Dunloy reduced it to the minimum. Molloy and substitute Mickey Smith finding the posts either side of a brilliant point James Smith.

As the clock ticked into injury time, the Musgrave Park men held firm. Further scores from substitute Conor Downey and Rory McErlean (free) left Dunloy looking for a major that never came. St Brigid’s breathed a sigh of relief at full time and look forward to a meeting with reigning champions Cargin in the last four.

ST BRIGID’S: D Heery (0-1f); P King, J Finnegan, S Campbell; R Carleton (0-1), S Downey, R Boyle; M Cummings (0-1), J Dowling (0-1); N Duffy, P Finnegan (1-0), J Smith (0-3); E Downey (0-2,1f), C Downey, C McNicholl (0-3,1f)

Subs: J Morgan for S Campbell (HT); J Toner for P King (46); Conor Downey (0-1) for C Downey (54); R McErlean (0-1) for C McNicholl (inj)

DUNLOY: S Doherty; C Kinsella, E McFerran, O Quinn; C McMahon, D Smith, T McFerran; R McGarry, A McGarry; N Elliott (1-0), C Cunning (0-2f), E O’Neill; C Gillan, K Molloy (1-3, 0-1f), S Elliott (0-3)

Subs: A Smith for D Smith (39); M Smith (0-1) for E O’Neill (50); K Fitzpatrick for C Gillan (50)

REFEREE: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna)