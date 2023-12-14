Looking for a new job? Ardcomm are recruiting for new staff

ARE you looking for a new career for the New Year?



Ardcomm (Ardmonagh Family and Community Group) are recruiting for new staff for a variety of roles including roles for Care Assistants and Family Time Support Workers with immediate starts and various contracts.



There will be a recruitment day this coming January with more details coming soon but for further information please contact Natasha Watson at natasha.watson@ardcomm.org or phone 02890 245943.





Ardcomm Care is a registered domiciliary care agency, delivering care in the community to children with complex/medical needs and adults with physical and emotional disabilities.



Ardcomm Care is a part of the Ardmonagh Family & Community Group Co Ltd which is a registered charity. Ardcomm Care is a Social Enterprise and any profits generated are re-invested back into the company to meet social aims through the delivery of services for the local community.

