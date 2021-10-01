Arts and music fair at Raidió Fáilte this weekend

RAIDIÓ Fáilte, the Irish language community radio station, will host an arts and music fair this coming weekend.

In partnership with Belfast Print Workshop, and funded by Belfast City Council, this Saturday visitors will have the opportunity to see some of BPW’s artists at their work and take part in short workshops with them.

“We are delighted to be part of this great event,” said Séimí Mac Aindreasa, Community Engagement Officer with Raidió Fáilte. “The radio station is always active in community and arts events, and we are very pleased to welcome the artists and visitors to our fantastic centre, here at the bottom of the Falls Road.”

The funding for the fair comes from the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion fund, and is aimed at multicultural arts and music.

“Among those taking part will be artisits from Holland, India, Saudi Arabia and, of course, local artists. There will be music on the day from the ukulele, guitar and fiddle. Free food, tea and coffee will also be available.

Due to the rules of the fund, no art will be available to buy on the day, but visitors can place orders on-line. The arts fair will take place from 12.00 to 4.00.