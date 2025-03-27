Athletics: Two more Olympians confirmed for the two-lap race at Belfast Irish Milers Meet

WITH less than two months to go until the 2025 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor, it is shaping to be an event not to be missed.

With Olympians, national record holders, World finalist, European medallists and a plethora of international and local athletes featuring on start lists, race director Eamonn Christie has now confirmed a welcomed addition of two Olympians in the Men’s International 800m.

British Olympian Daniel Rowden will compete over the two-lap race in Belfast on Saturday, May 10.

Rowden competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games finishing second in the men’s 800m heat before placing fifth in semi-final.

Rowden also placed third and fifth in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Championships and European Championships.

The British international athlete holds an 800m personal best of 1:43.95, under the guidance of coach John Bigg.

Rowden will be joined by two-time Olympian Ignacio Fontes.

Fontes finished 13th in the Men’s 1500m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games and placed 11th in the 1500m final at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

Whilst the Spanish athlete is more commonly seen on the start line of a 1500m and holds a personal best of 3:33.27, Fontes and Rowden will add to an already highly anticipated 800m in Belfast.

“The men’s 800m is looking to be an absolutely fantastic race and it’s great to have athletes on the start line of such high calliper,” said Race Director, Eamonn Christie.

“The start lists across the entire race programme are fantastic. It really will be an event not to be missed, and as always the event remains free admission for spectators and coaches.”

The Bobby Farren and Malcolm McCausland-sponsored Men’s International 800m will be one of the concluding races of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet race programme on Saturday, May 10 at the Mary Peters Track.