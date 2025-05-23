Award-winning Belfast writer's play set for the Cultúrlann this weekend

THE wickedly funny Bright Colours Only by Belfast writer Pauline Goldsmith plays at the Cultúrlann over two nights this weekend, translated into Irish as Dathanna Geala Amháin.

This legendary Irish wake show has toured from Belfast to Brazil in a hearse! And now An Taibhdhearc presents the premier of its translation into Irish. ‘Bright Colours Only’ is a one-woman show, resurrected for the first time for the Galway Theatre Festival and it is now on tour. Enjoy a drop of the hard stuff and join this heartwarming journey to the edge of oblivion. This show is only suitable for those dying to live. Tea, sympathy and sandwiches will also be provided.

And for those with little or no Irish, English surtitles will be available.

Muireann Kelly, Artistic Director, An Taibhdhearc said: “As the National Irish Language Theatre, it is vital that we tell stories like ‘Bright Colours Only’ – a play that celebrates humour and resilience, and reflects how we are at our best when we come together.

"Stories that come from all parts of this island need to be heard and seen in Irish, both on our stage at An Taibhdhearc and on tour across the North and South of Ireland and abroad. Our vision is to produce engaging work in Irish, reflecting who we are today, while providing a home for ambitious Irish language artists and their work. This is the first production in our new season of five events that will take place in 2025, stories about and for all of us, for those who use Irish every day, those learning and the Gaeilge curious.”

Writer Pauline Goldsmith

Bright Colours Only was written by the award-winning Belfast writer and actor Pauline Goldsmith. Pauline first performed Bright Colours Only in Glasgow, expecting a three-night run. Instead, she toured the show internationally for over two decades — in a hearse! A double nominee and winner of The Stage Best Actress Award, Pauline is an actor, theatre maker and writer. She is a creative associate with Vanishing Point. Pauline recently played Pamela Dix in Sky Atlantic’s Lockerbie, she was the original voice of Martha in the Olivier Award-winning stage show of Baby Reindeer and she is currently writing Stop All the Clocks about the loss of the Irish wake during the pandemic.

Dathanna Geala Amháin stars Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – Katie in Ros na Rún. Brídín is an actor, presenter, and writer from Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal. As well as Ros Na Rún, her recent performances include An Bhfuil a Fhios Agat (2021), The Queen VS Patrick O’Donnell (2022) and Díolta Faoina Luach (2023).

The play is directed by Muireann Kelly.

Dathanna Geala Amháin plays at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich between 23-24 May.