Basketball: A week’s break for Star after National Stadium win

Irish Basketball Super League

Templeogue 75 Belfast Star 92

Belfast Star’s winning ways continued last Saturday night in Dublin’s National Stadium when they powered to victory over Templeogue.

Tamyrik Fields chalked up 25 points and 16 rebounds, while De Ondre Jackson top-scored with 30 as Star took their impressive record to 15 and 1.

Adrian Fulton’s side will next travel to Cork’s Ballincollig knowing that a win will mathematically secure top place in the Northern Conference and give them home advantage in the league play-offs.

Ballincollig, though, are among three teams sitting in second place overall and are themselves vying to top the Southern Conference with the final weeks of the regular season looming on the horizon.

Star’s American duo of De’Ondre Jackson and Tamyrik Fields again spear-headed the Star offence last weekend. There were powerful performances too from Max Richardson (10 points), Frenki Lelaj (14) and captain, Conor Quinn (8).

Star began the game in barnstorming fashion, much as they did last time out against Ulster University. By the end of the first they had opened up a 16-point lead, 11-27. Jackson and Fields hit an impressive nine points each in the first ten minutes while the in-form Lilaj totalled seven.

Templeogue, coached by Ireland’s head coach, Mark Keenan, came back well in the second however, but a score of 21-24 left the visitors 19 ahead at the half, 32-51.

Star then got a wake-up call in the third when they succumbed to a tremendous home surge that put the visitors on the back foot for most of the quarter.

Templeogue dominated throughout the period, eventually taking it 28-16. Indeed, had it not been for 10 points from Fields, it could have been a lot worse for Star. As it was, the home side had reduced the game to just seven points, 60-67 going into the final ten minutes.

Star, though, emerged for the fourth quarter having regained their composure. Richardson, Lilaj, Jackson and Conor Quinn combined well to hold Keenan’s side to just 15 points while Star added 25 of their own. It brought the final tally to 75-92.

Super League action takes a break this weekend for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers which sees Ireland in action against Kosovo and Switzerland.

Both Conor and Aidan Quinn have been called up to an initial 18-man squad which will be pared down closer to game time. Star Coach Adrian Fulton will be guaranteed to be in action though in his role as assistant to Mark Keenan.

Star’s next League action is in Ballincollig on Saturday, March 2 with an early tip at 4pm.