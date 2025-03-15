Basketball court is ‘icing on the cake' for Blacks Road park

WORK is set to get begin on a unique outdoor 3x3 basketball court at Blacks Road Park.

It comes after Belfast City Council’s approval for the development of the court along with two other basketball courts in South and East Belfast.

Speaking about the project, Cllr Matt Garrett welcomed the development as the final piece of the jigsaw in the development of the park.

“I have pushed the overall development of this community park for 14 years now and I’m very proud of what has been achieved,” he said. “My involvement began the moment I was elected to Belfast City Council in 2010. Since then, it has evolved from a derelict wasteland into a vibrant community park that has seen nearly £1million invested into it. It is unique in every sense and it's really well-respected and used by the whole community.

“Amazingly, in such a small park setting we have managed to develop one of the few sensory parks in the city for children of all abilities. Alongside this, a larger playpark was developed for children and families and park users can also benefit from strength and fitness trim trail equipment.

“The basketball court will bring another unique offering, but it will be welcomed by the basketball community who I consulted with and involved to help develop the concept for this space. I also have no doubt that young people or families using the park locally will really enjoy this new space which will fit neatly into the park adding vibrancy, fitness and happiness.”

Commenting on the project Órlaithí Flynn MLA said the new investment “is the icing on the cake in the development of the park”.

“We have worked tirelessly for years to make sure the Blacks Road and surrounding areas have access to first class amenities. This area was once a derelict overgrown space that was affected by anti-community behaviour and criminality. Over the years Sinn Féin has made it a local party priority to develop this space into a positive community park and now we are finally seeing the benefits of all that hard work.

“Moving forward we will ensure this park is well looked after and maintained by Belfast City Council and we will do all we can to make sure this area receives the first-class services it deserves.”