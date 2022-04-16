Beannachtaí na Cásca - Easter Greetings

Guímid Beannachtaí na Cásca ar ár léitheoirí uilig. Wishing all our readers a Happy Easter. The Belfast Media offices will be closed on 18 April, Easter Monday, opening Tuesday at 9am. The Belfast Media daily briefing will resume on Tuesday.

