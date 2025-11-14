As Falls Leisure Centre gears up for Open Days on 22 and 23 November, manager Sean Cleary has issued an invitation for the community to come along to learn more about the many facilities and programmes offered at the busy sports and swim facility.

Sean proudly says that Falls Leisure Centre, with its bustling pool, fitness room, dance studio and sports hall, is more than just a gym — it’s also a thriving community hub.

Badminton and ju-jitsu clubs are among the patrons of the centre which has traditionally been a powerhouse for waterpolo.

With 1,200 members and 31 exercise groups and a calendar of classes that reflects the diversity of the community, it’s easy to see why the centre is rarely quiet.

Over the past five years, Falls Leisure Centre, part of the Better leisure centres operated in partnership with Belfast City Council by social enterprise, GLL, has benefited from significant investment, in both capital improvements and new equipment, ensuring the centre remains up to date and welcoming.

Sean Cleary became manager in February 2024 after years working across Belfast’s leisure network as a lifeguard and duty manager.

“We’re proud to be serving the people of the Falls,” Cleary says. “Our dedicated staff are committed to ensuring all our visitors, whether dropping in for the first time or long-term users, enjoy our facilities. We prioritise our links to the community and are pleased that support is reciprocated. The new gym refurb we completed at the start of this year has been a real hit with our members. We’re always proud to score very high on customer satisfaction.”

It’s an approach that resonates with local people, including with older residents who learnt to swim in the old Falls Baths and are now bringing their grandchildren to enjoy the new centre.

Open seven days a week, Falls Leisure Centre, adds Sean Cleary, is not just a fitness destination, but a cornerstone of community life.

You don’t have to be a member to try these free gym, sports and swim sessions but you do need to book a place in advance.



You can learn more about the Open Weekend on Falls Leisure Centre website.