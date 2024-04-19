Belfast dancers Ellie and Youcef back on TG4 this Sunday

BACK: Belfast stars Ellie Holmes and Youcef Belouazani return to our screens on Sunday night

TWO Belfast dancers are returning to our TV screens this weekend as TG4 continues its search for the next big thing in the World of Irish Dancing.

This Sunday's episode of An Ríl Deal sees the return of Belfast stars Ellie Holmes and Youcef Belouazani in the Wildcard round. Both failed to qualify in last week's episode.

The Wildcard round will see seven acts from previous rounds who didn’t win their heat get one more chance to impress the judges on stage.

Which act has what it takes to dazzle with their dance moves and gain the last place in the An Ríl Deal final?

The programme airs at 8.30pm this Sunday.