Man arrested after suspected stolen car collides with fence in West Belfast

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested after a suspected stolen car collided with a fence in West Belfast.

Police were conducting patrols in the Springfield Road area shortly before midnight on Monday when officers observed a vehicle driving erratically. Police signalled to the driver to stop at the junction between Springfield Drive and Springfield Avenue, but the vehicle made off at speed before it stopped in Springmadden Court and collided with a fence.

The male driver of the vehicle was detained by officers close to the scene, and a number of items, including car keys and bank cards were seized.

Police believe the car and items were taken during a burglary at a property in the West Circular Road area earlier that evening.

The male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and no driving licence. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. A male passenger fled from the scene.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 28 of 07/05/24.”

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."