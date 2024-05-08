Pedestrian hit by car on Andersonstown Road

ONE person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Andersonstown Road.

It happened at around 12.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the road traffic collision involved a car and a pedestrian. One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The road had been closed in both directions between Kennedy Way and Finaghy Road North but has since re-opened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 734 of 08/05/24.