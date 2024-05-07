Sister's tribute to 'beautiful' brother Lorcan (22) after tragic death

A WEST Belfast man will be remembered as a "loving beautiful brother" following his tragic passing at the weekend.

Lorcan McCabe (22), originally from Mount Eagles but living in Lisburn, died suddenly after a fall on Sunday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his devastated sister, Dearbhla said: "Lorcan was my beautiful baby brother. I will miss him so much.

"He was training to be a chef. He was so funny. He didn't have a care in the world and got on with everyone he met.

“He had a contagious laugh that made everyone laugh with him.

"He adored my wee son, his nephew Aaron. He always took him out to the park and was a great uncle. It kills me that he will never see him again.

"He had alot of friends. He was really popular and loving to everyone he met. We are all devastated. It is just such a shock. Our hearts are just broke."

In his death notice, Lorcan is described as the beloved son of Mandy, loving brother of Dearbhla and Seosamh, grandson of Robert, uncle of Aaron, much loved nephew and cousin and Peter who will be sadly missed.

Lorcan’s remains will arrive to his aunt's home 3 Blacks Gate Road on Friday morning.

His remains will then leave on Monday, May 13 at 9am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Chapel Hill, Lisburn followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium at 12.40pm.