Fire at Boucher Road petrol station being treated as 'accidental'

FIRE: The scene at the petrol station on Boucher Road on Tuesday morning Pacemaker

A FIRE at a petrol station in South Belfast is being treated as accidental.

Fire crews were called to the scene at a filling station and Centra store at Boucher Crescent on Tuesday morning. One person was treated by paramedics following the blaze.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) statement said: “Firefighters were called to reports of an explosion at a petrol station on Boucher Crescent, Belfast. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters.

“Firefighters secured the area and used gas monitors to ensure gas levels were normal. One person was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service with no serious injuries.

“The cause of the incident was accidental and it was dealt with by 10.41am.”

Police said diversions were in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes for your journey.”