Sickening racist graffiti removed in Poleglass

CONDEMNED: Racist graffiti in the Woodside area of Poleglass was removed

RACIST graffiti that appeared in Poleglass has been removed by local residents and community reps.

The sickening graffiti appeared on Tuesday morning in the Woodside area.

Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann said: “I’m disgusted that under the cover of darkness vile, racist graffiti has appeared in Woodside once again.

"Let me be clear, this is not Poleglass, and it doesn’t represent who we are. Poleglass is one of the best communities in the world. I love this place and its people.

"We’re welcoming, sound, hard-working, and we look after each other. There’s no place for this kind of hate, and our community will continue to challenge it.



"We stand for diversity, equality and hope. Racism cannot, and will not win.”