Road closures in place for Bruce Springsteen concert on Thursday

MOTORISTS should expect traffic disruption on Thursday with US singer Bruce Springsteen performing in Boucher Playing Fields.

A number of road closures will be in place including:

Boucher Road – one lane (city bound) will be closed between its junction with Shane’s Retail Park and Boucher Crescent between 5pm and 8pm.

Boucher Road – fully closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockmans Lane between 8pm and 12am (midnight).

Stockmans Lane – fully closed between its junctions with Balmoral interchange and Lisburn Road between 8pm and 12am (midnight).

Balmoral Road and Link – fully closed from 12pm (midday) – 12am (midnight)

Diversions will be in place and sign-posted, accessible parking will be available in Balmoral Road, where coaches will also be parked but will not be able to leave until permitted. There will be no pick-up and drop-off points within the road closure area.

PSNI Superintendent Busch is reminding concert-goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

“We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons," he said.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”