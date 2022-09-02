Belfast Giants: Adam Keefe names captains for the new season

THE Stena Line Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe has named his leadership group for the 2022/23 season, ahead of the team’s first Champions Hockey League games this weekend.

David Goodwin has been awarded the captaincy once again, with Kevin Raine, Mark Garside, Ben Lake, Mark Cooper, and Scott Conway being named Assistant Captains for the season ahead. This line-up presents little change off the back of last year’s giant success, with the only adjustment being the introduction of Conway, who deservedly takes his letters following Griffin Reinhart’s departure from the club during the summer.

Kevin Raine will act as Assistant Captain for both home and away games, following success in the same role last season.

The remainder of the AC group will flex for home and away games, with Mark Garside and Mark Cooper assisting for home games and Ben Lake and Scott Conway assisting on the road. This approach provides a strong leadership team for each game across the season and will play an instrumental role in the direction of travel for the side.

David Goodwin reigns as the 12th captain in Giants history.

Returning for his third season in teal, the 30-year-old Centreman from St Louis, Missouri is a former captain of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Big 10’s Penn State (2013/14). Captaining the Giants to an historic Premier Sports Elite League and Challenge Cup double in 2021/22, he personally notched up 27 goals and 53 assists, good for 80 total points.

David Goodwin

Kevin Raine takes on the Assistant Captaincy for a third time, in what will be his fifth season with the Giants.

The 29-year-old Canadian defenceman re-joins the Giants’ blue line after helping the organisation to the 2021/22 Elite League championship as well as Challenge Cup titles in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22.

Mark Garside returns for his 12th season in teal, making him the longest-serving active player.

In 2020, Garside joined an exclusive list of names who have been awarded a Testimonial match on these shores, a deserved celebration of his contribution to the team. Last season’s EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) League and Challenge Cup double bring his total haul in teal to a staggering 10 trophies.

Ben Lake returns for his third season in Belfast.

A skilful winger with a keen eye for goal, Lake netted a total of 20 goals and 29 assists, good for 49 total points in 62 games played in 2021/22 season, as the Giants battled their way to a memorable EIHL League and Challenge Cup double.

Mark Cooper arrived in Belfast last season from the ECHL’s Carolina Stingrays, where he was an Assistant Captain for the previous past two seasons.

This season in Belfast marks his second successive year as AC with the Giants. The 30-year-old from Toronto is a proven goal scorer; notching 30 goals and 40 assists for a total of 70 points in 65 games played last season.

Scott Conway makes his debut this season on the Giants’ leadership line-up, after finishing last season with an astonishing record of 100 points in 65 games played, scoring 40 goals, and adding 60 assists. He was named Forward of the Year, joint Top Points Scorer and OSC (Official Supporters Club) Player of the Year at the 2021/22 Belfast Giants Awards.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Keefe said: “I’m excited to have our leadership group returning from last year. These guys led from the front throughout the whole the season and played a massive part in the success we had on the ice.

“With the news of Griffin Reinhart’s retirement during the off-season, it’s been decided that Scott Conway will wear an A. I’m happy to add Scott to this group and it’s very well deserved, as he sets a great examplewith his compete level on the ice and work ethic – every day, practice, and game.”

The Belfast Giants kickstart their Champions Hockey campaign this weekend, with a game on the road on Friday vs Czech opponents, Oceláři Třinec, and a home game clash on Sunday vs Swiss side HC Davos. Get your tickets for the Stena Line Belfast Giants’ home games here.