Belfast group bring much-needed medical supplies to Cuba

FÁILTE: The Belfast visitors in Havana with the Cuban doctors and the medical supplies supplies

CUBAN doctors have said a big thank-you to a group of Belfast visitors who brought vital medical supplies to the Caribbean island.

Two large cases of medicines donated by a West Belfast chemist were handed over in Havana – and the group hope to send more after launching a fundraising drive on their return.

Cuba has suffered a US blockade for decades, and the hardships it has caused have been exacerbated by the Covid crisis. A shortage of medicines and everyday hygiene items like soap have led to a rise in infectious diseases.

The Belfast group handed over the aid to 27-year-old doctors Jessica Martinez Maneeb from Hospital Policlinico Cerro and Jose Antonio Fernandez from Hospital Salvador Allende in the Cuban capital.

West Belfast native Roisin Shannon, who spent a year in Cuba as a teacher, put the group in contact with the doctors, sending her own personal gift along with the aid.

SHORTAGE: Dr Jessica Martinez Maneeb and Dr Jose Antonio Fernandez in Havana with the Belfast medical supplies, along with Jessica's mother Beatriz Mancebo

Dr Maneeb said: “This means a lot to us, particularly at this time when there are so few medical supplies and medicines in Cuba.

“There are groups of people in Mexico and the USA who manage to send us some medicines, and tourists often bring gifts to the families they are staying with.

“Those like yourselves who come in groups often give to hospitals – especially Irish people, who are very generous.”

The supplies, worth hundreds of pounds, were donated for free by McDonagh Pharmacy on the Falls Road. Chemist Paul McDonagh used money collected by the group – who had intended to buy the medicines – to help a local foodbank.

Paul said: “I gave an assortment of essentials – mostly over-the-counter items like painkillers, ibuprofen, paracetamol, stuff for diarrhoea, dressings and even things like toothbrushes and sanitary products.

“When I heard what it was for I gathered the parcels together, bought food with the money and gave it to the foodbank at St Agnes’s.

“You help out whenever you can – I used to do the same for people who were going to Africa on charity work and it was great to be able to help the Cuban people.”

Phil Kelly of Cuba Solidarity Forum Ireland encouraged anyone visiting Cuba to bring supplies – no matter how small.



“Anytime anyone is going out, bringing something that may seem like nothing to you is actually now lifesaving. The blockade has got to such an extreme level after Covid that the health service in Cuba – which is renowned across the world – is breaking down. It just can’t import anything.

Selling fruit on the streets of Havana. Photo by Thomas McMullan

“During Covid they developed five workable vaccines from scratch but they couldn’t import syringes because the US government has the blockade so tight.

“You can’t stress how brutal the blockade has become in the last five years.”

He said the embargo was against international law.

“Every year the United Nations takes a vote on it and in the latest vote just two countries voted in favour of it – Israel and the United States itself.”

He said Cuba Solidarity Forum had now set up a partnership with the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital in Havana to deliver aid.

“We are currently fundraising to send out 12 pallets of medical aid.

“But if there are any individuals or groups going out, we have a red bag of aid that you can bring out to them.”

He said that Cuba always welcomed tourists but that the tourist industry had been devastated by Covid.

“It hasn’t really recovered. Once Canadian tourists and European tourists stopped going, there was a big uptake in Russian tourists, but the war in Ukraine kicked off and now there are no Russian tourists.

“Basically, anyone going out should contact our group and take a red bag of aid – you’ll get a letter which you can take to the hospital and drop off the supplies there.

“Any little thing that can be done is very welcome.”

Taking time out on the streets of Havana. Photo by Thomas McMullan

He said Cuba was struggling like never before.

“During the early weeks of Covid when Italy was hit the Cuban doctors went out to Italy to help. Now they need our help.

“The Americans saw Covid as an opportunity to tighten the noose. It’s horrendous.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been – they’re really getting it hard.”

* The Belfast group who visited Cuba are holding a fundraising night of music in Tí Mhadáin/Madden’s Bar on Friday April 21 at 8pm to raise funds for more aid. Tickets are £7 and you can get them by emailing jakemacsiacais7@gmail.com or calling 07739 875309.