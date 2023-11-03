WATCH: Ben Madigans £9.95 great value lunch offer

IF you are after some quality lunchtime food at an affordable price, Ben Madigans Bar and Kitchen in North Belfast is the place to go.

Situated on the Cavehill Road, Ben Madigans opened four years ago after undergoing a major refurbishment. Now, a stylish and modern bar and restaurant, it continues to go from strength to strength.

Available Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 4pm, Ben Madigans offer a great value lunch deal, with a selection of delicious dishes, all priced at just £9.95. The lunch offer runs alongside their All Day Menu option.

"The best seller on the menu is the open steak sandwich, without a doubt," said Kelvin Collins from Ben Madigans.

"It is sliced steak served on toasted foccacia bread with homemade red pepper chutney, chipotle mayo and crispy onions. It is served with a handful of french fries and it’s easy to see why it sells so well.

"Another dish that is perfect for this time of year is the homemade steak and Guinness pie consisting of delicious chunks of tender steak, cooked with onions and mushrooms in a Guinness and gravy sauce topped off with pastry. It is just wonderful on a cold winter's day.

"Other favourites include gammon, pineapple and chips and also the fantastic 4oz beef burger served with house relish, salad, pickle and smoked cheese in a toasted brioche bun and served with skinny fries.This deal is available Monday to Friday from 12-4pm excluding Bank Holidays.

"Tables fill up quickly at Ben Madigan’s and with dishes like these all at £9.95 it’s clear to see why!"



Don’t miss out – call 02896 922 009 or book your table online at www.benmadigansbar.com