Best of Belfast for visiting US students at St Mary’s University College Summer School

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news of the third annual International Summer School at St Mary’s University College in Belfast. The Summer School is delivered in collaboration with Féile an Phobail with whom St Mary’s has been a partner for over thirty years.

Students from the USA who attend the St Mary’s International Summer School return home having experienced at first hand a unique living, breathing and working museum of culture, conflict resolution and community development, delivered through an expertly curated series of events, according to St Mary’s Principal Professor Peter Finn.

“We are delighted to partner with Féile an Phobail in bringing an International Summer School to the now famous and iconic festival,” said Professor Finn. “The Summer School is unique in that students and academic staff from universities in the USA can interact and engage directly with thousands of people who attend the debates, discussions, lectures and art exhibitions at our campus.

“The Summer School also provides a snapshot of aspects of Belfast life and perspectives from the broader population that may get overlooked, for example, the work of trade unionists, the role of women, and the role of sport in influencing change.”

Department for the Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I welcome the ongoing collaboration of St Mary’s University College and Féile an Phobail in delivering a diverse range of high-quality debates, discussions, drama and lectures as well as exhibitions from local artists. The International Summer School during Féile adds a new dimension, bringing students and academics to Belfast from Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

“International connections in our further and higher education sector promote student and staff mobility, research opportunities and knowledge exchange. These activities add value to our economy and provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the north.”

College Principal Professor Finn continued: “Added to the mix of speakers, we are delighted to draw on insights from Reverend Bill Shaw and Father Gary Donegan from their ministry and community work at the interface in North Belfast.”

It’s not all hard work and study for the American visitors. Professor Finn added that “the Summer School participants also get to try their hand at traditional music, and Gaelic games. They typically enjoy the Belfast nightlife, and the itinerary includes a visit to McConnell Distillery and Crumlin Road jail. The programme schedule also takes in visits to the Giants Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge and the other sites in the Glens of Antrim.

Scholars and students from the participating USA universities will arrive in Belfast on the weekend of the 2/3 August to attend the annual St Mary’s International Summer School.

The International Summer School this year has attracted participants from the following institutions:

James Madison University, VA

Bellarmine University, KY

Merrimack College, MA

Alvernia University, PA

Ohio Northern University, OH