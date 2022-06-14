BEST OF THE WEST: Providing the best of care at Connected Health

Connected Health is delighted to be supporting the Best of The West again this year. Pictured are Cathy Cosgrove, Coral Warner, Claire Adams, Conor McParland from Belfast Media, Lorraine Corr, Theresa Morrison and Rachel Roper

LEADING healthcare provider Connected Health’s ethos is embedded in that those receiving care in the community are always at the very centre of what they do. Connected Health is proud to sponsor Best of the West celebrating the heroes of the West Belfast community.

Connected Health Company Director of Care, Lorraine Corr, explained how the team provides its frontline, vital service throughout communities from Belfast, Bangor, Lisburn, Lurgan, Larne and Derry.

“We understand the importance of community,” she said. “By providing care in the community, our staff will go into people’s homes up to four times a day to provide a range of services from personal care to medication prompts and shopping calls. We work throughout the island of Ireland and currently have around 1,200 carers.

“We are currently looking to recruit another 300 carers. There is an increase in demand for community care services and our service is critical to allow people to remain independent at home.”

Lorraine says the care assistant role is primarily care-focused. Experience is not necessary but those who wish to apply must have a commitment to be reliable, caring and have a full UK driver’s licence, access to own vehicle, and dedication to making a difference to people’s lives. Our carers really do become part of a person’s family. Indeed, our carers could be the only familiar face a person is seeing due to isolation. Our Carers are very much frontline workers providing a frontline service”.

Added Lorraine: “At Connected Health we provide a ‘real living wage’ paying the London rate of £11.05 per hour; there’s excellent training for our healthcare assistants which is provided in-house. We offer brilliant development opportunities and the chance to obtain qualifications in Health and Social Care, OCN Level Two, Three and up to Level Five.

“There is a flexibility in the role offering both part-time and full-time opportunities as well as excellent career progression. Our teams are very much there for each other, they are the backbone of our business delivering a vital service. We are very much a tight team and those who join Connected Health will see that for themselves. Anyone who wants to apply can get more information at www.getconnected.info