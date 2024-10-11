Book tickets for Rapture Teenage Disco at Girdwood Community Hub

A UNIQUE teenage disco experience is coming to North Belfast next month in what promises to be a memorable night.

Rapture Teenage Disco Ltd has been organising discos targeted at 12-14 year-olds from November 2011.

Having run events across the North, the company is bringing an event to North Belfast for the first time on Friday, November 1 at Girdwood Community Hub from 8-11pm.

Adrian Patterson, from Rapture Teenage Disco is looking forward to the event. “We envisaged a gap in the market for this type of entertainment for the youth,” he explained.

“Our disco proved successful, and we have continued running these events to this day in Killeavy Youth Club in Co Armagh and have run teen events all over the North.

“The objective of Rapture Teens is for kids to enjoy themselves, and for parents to be confident their kids are in a safe environment.

“Parents have said it is a very well-run event for young people with safeguarding taken seriously for peace of mind for parents.

“The popularity of tickets speaks for itself. We also have plenty of stewards keeping children safe and traffic under control.

“We also ask for children’s names and parents contact numbers to be messaged to the page in case of emergency. It definitely puts parents at ease.

“This event will be a cross-community event and as Girdwood was built for that specific reason we think we have a chance to get children from both communities together at a young age so we hope to make a difference.”

Confirmed DJs for the night are all from the greater Belfast area, including Beattie (Ardoyne), Marko (Shankill), BT Techno (New Lodge) and Martin (Beechmount).

Earlybird tickets are priced at £13.70 (Includes booking fee).



For tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rapture-teens-belfast-tickets-1026767417987