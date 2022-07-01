Best of the West: ACE Taxis at the heart of the community for 40 years

ACE Taxis has been proudly serving the local community in West Belfast for around 40 years. The firm provides a regular service to its many loyal and regular customers from the heart of Andersonstown.



ACE Taxis also runs a service from the Kennedy Centre and Sainsbury’s and is used frequently by generations from the Andersonstown area.



Most drivers are local and have formed great relationships with customers, often on a name-to-name basis over the years.



Firm owner, Cathy Fitzsimons said: “As a longstanding taxi company it’s great to be nominated for Best of the West.



“We offer a very personalised service and our customers have a great relationship with our drivers, many of whom are local to the community.



“We’d like to thank each and every one of our customers for their support and ask them all to vote for us.”

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Do you have something to say on this issue?

If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?