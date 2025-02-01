Boxing: Cacace vacates IBF title with Wood fight on the horizon

A SHOWDOWN with Leigh Wood in Nottingham took a major step forward for Anthony Cacace as he confirmed he has relinquished his IBF super-featherweight title.

The 'Andytown Apache' has been mandated to face number one challenger Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez next, but Cacace has been consistent in his views that each fight from now on will make the most sense financially and a trip to Wood's backyard will do just that.

It is expected that fight will be confirmed in the coming days with The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on May 10 as the venue and date.

Those details are to be confirmed but Cacace has once again confirmed it's big fights against top names which are in his thoughts, regardless of what, if any belts, come attached.

"Today I have decided to vacate my IBF World title," he said in a statement on Friday.

"Becoming a World Champion was an absolute dream and an incredibly proud moment for me.

"However, at this stage of my career, I only want the biggest fights possible, regardless of the belt on the line.

"I’m a prizefighter and my aim now is to secure mine and my family's future and to create a legacy for myself in boxing by being involved in massive fights that fans will remember. Look forward to announcing my next fight very soon."

Wood is no stranger to Belfast fight fans having come through in 2022's fight of the year against Michael Conlan when he was WBA featherweight champion.

The Nottingham man battled back after it seemed he was on the brink of defeat to score a stunning win and will look to upset the travelling support once again.

Cacace will seek to exact a little bit of revenge, just as he did when defeating Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium in September with the Leeds man having previously accounted for Carl Frampton and Martin Lindsay.