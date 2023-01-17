Boxing: First pro show of the year set for the Europa on February 4

Owen O'Neill has been in Brighton sparring with Chris Eubank Jnr

MHD Promotions in association with Bet McLean kick of the professional boxing season at the Europa Hotel on Saturday, February 4 with a mixed dinner show featuring some of the country’s best up and coming young prospects.

Top of the bill will see the promising Belfast flyweight ‘The Magnificent’ Conor Quinn who has his fourth fight since returning from a spell in Australia.

The chief support is an exciting all-Ireland dust up between Kevin Cronin (Kerry) and Jamie Morrissey (Limerick) when the undefeated pair toe the line for the vacant BUI Celtic light-heavyweight Ttitle over eight rounds.

The entertaining Owen ‘The Operator’ O’Neill also returns following his impressive victory at the Girdwood Hub in November when he claimed the BUIa Celtic light-middleweight title with a showreel KO over Cavan’s Owen Duffy in the last round of a see-saw classic.

O’Neill has been training all over Christmas &and New Year in Brighton with Chris Eubank Jnr ahead of his PPV mega fight on Saturday with Liam Smyth.

Fellow BUI Celtic champion Colm ‘Posh Boy’ Murphy also continues his development on the undercard along with David Ryan who takes on former Scottish champion Marek Laskowski.

Gerard Hughes has his first fight on Irish soil as a professional following is recent professional debut in England when he faces Sean Jackson of Manchester.

“It's great to be back at the Europa again,” said promoter Mark Dunlop.

“The atmosphere is always electric, after a fantastic year for the team we aim to push on and build for some great fights later in the year. I am delighted for Conor Quinn who gets the opportunity to headline his first show.”

The last remaining tickets are available on eventbrite.co.uk or through the boxers.