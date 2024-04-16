Boxing: Holy Trinity club show to be broadcast live on Mobile Media

Jon McConnell (right) will top the bill on Thursday

The Holy Trinity Boxing Club have teamed up with an enterprising outside broadcast company, Mobile Media, to showcase the club’s boxing talent to a worldwide audience this week.

A 10-bout bill topped by senior star Jon McConnell and featuring some of the club’s rising talent is set for Thursday, April 18 at their Turf Lodge gym in West Belfast.

And the show is now set to be broadcast live to a much wider audience via a new Mobile Media facility which allows the company to quickly deploy their outside broadcast (OB) set-up at most type of events, almost anywhere.

This boxing initiative follows on from successful OB screenings in other sports by the Mobile Media company, and will add a new dynamic to local sporting events.

"We’ll have around 10 bouts featuring our Antrim, Ulster and Irish championship contenders from schools up to our top elite grade,’’ said club and matchmaker Michael Hawkins Jnr.

"It’s an exciting time for us, linking up with Mobile Media. Showcasing our boxers with live footage on YouTube and our social medias platforms is a first for us.’’

🥊 Fight Night



📅 Thursday 18th April



🕰️ 6:30pm



🏟️ Holy Trinity Boxing Club



🎥 Mobile Media



🥊 10 Contests featuring Antrim, Ulster & Irish Champions from schoolboys to out top elite boxers



😁 We hope you can all come and show your support pic.twitter.com/ybsLbnLaNh — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) April 10, 2024

Trinity coach Mark Kelly added: "The Mobile Media facilities look the part. We’re really looking forward to seeing it go live on the night.’’

Mobile Media executive Paul Heaney said: "The evening follows on from the club’s 50th anniversary and highlights the start of looking ahead to the next 50 years.

"So it's an absolute honour to be involved and to be taking out our new outside broadcast facility for the event.’’