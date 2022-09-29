Boxing: Holy Trinity to face a Liverpool Select on Friday

A strong Holy Trinity squad are gearing up for a tough clash against a visiting Liverpool Select this weekend.

Matchmakers Michael Hawkins Jnr and Barry O’Neill are putting the finishing touches to the bouts with a dozen contests planned for the Falls Bowling Club in Andersonstown this Friday night, September 30.

"We’ve 12 top-class contests planned so it should be a very entertaining bill for the fans, a great night of boxing," said coach Hawkins.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the first fight at 8pm.