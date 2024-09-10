Boxing: McCrory to face Carrillo on ring return in Belfast

Padraig McCrory will return to the ring on Friday, November 1 at the SSE Arena to face Colombia's Leonard Carrillo in a Conlan Boxing main event.

McCrory is seeking to bounce back from a first career defeat when stopped in the sixth round by Edgar Berlanga in Orlando back in February with the Puerto Rican earning a shot at Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez this weekend.

Barcelona-based Carrillo carries a record of 17-5 and although he has lost four of his last six, the 35-year-old has previous for causing an upset on the road as he stopped previously undefeated Mateusz Tryc on the Pole's home turf two years ago and although he lost out in Russia in his next fight in Russia, got back to winning ways back in his native Colombia earlier this year.

With 16 of his 17 wins inside the distance, Carrillo carries a threat and with McCrory a noted power puncher, it is set up to be an entertaining battle.

The St James' man took some time out after that loss to mull over his future, but had indicated his desire to continue and will do so as the headline act as he seeks to make another crack at forcing his way into title contention.

"There was a stage after the (Berlanga) fight where I really had to think what I wanted from boxing," McCrory said recently.

"I still think I have more to give and I haven't had many hard fights, so I think I can have two or three more fights and see where that goes."

Details of the undercard will be revealed in due course but it is expected Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr will rematch following a thrilling battle between them at the Ulster Hall back in March.

Farrell claimed the BUI Celtic super-bantamweight after eight rounds of all-out combat and a return between the pair would make for a fine addition to the card with the Irish title on the line this time around.