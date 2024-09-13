Decision imminent on British government Casement Park funding

A DECISION regarding UK government funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Monday (September 16) is understood to be the cut-off date for the funding programme to be confirmed in order to satisfy Uefa that the stadium will be redeveloped in time to host games during Euro 2028 and RTÉ have reported the saga will finally have some clarity.

With the hopes of Belfast retaining its status as a host city for the 2028 European Championships on shaky ground, there is no more time to waste with the build expected to take upwards of 30 months.

Uefa have placed a strict deadline of summer 2027 for the stadium to be completed and operational to ensure it is ready for the tournament the following year, so it is a case of now or never if Casement Park will host upwards of five international soccer games.

The redevelopment has been plagued by setbacks and delays since the Andersonstown stadium closed its doors in 2013 with initial planning permission quashed in December 2014 following a judicial review.

Initially expected to cost £77.5million with £62.5million coming from the NI Executive and the remaining £15million from the GAA, costs have increased significantly and is now estimated to be above £300million.

Less than a third against Casement Park Euro 2028 dreamhttps://t.co/6vo99pTmOy — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 24, 2024

Aside from the spiralling cost of labour and materials, it is understood other factors for the cost is to ensure the stadium meets Uefa requirements, including media facilities plus the ability to have seats at the Andersonstown Road end that was initially planned to be a standing terrace.

The Irish government have pledged €50million (approx £43million) to the kitty but have indicated a willingness to increase that figure, yet there remains a shortfall which the British government have yet to decide whether they will make up – a decision now expected imminently.

As a host city, Belfast would expect to recoup over £100million from visiting fans and a successful hosting of games would likely attract further high-profile sporting events going forward.

Primarily a GAA venue, a redeveloped Casement Park would also open its doors to other sports with its commitment to hosting soccer games at Euro '28 evidence of that.

On a visit to St Mary's CBGS last year, then President-elect of the GAA, Jarlath Burns, confirmed his desire to ensure the gates of Casement Park were open to other codes and believes it is vital in bringing communities in the North together.

"It's a good news story and with the divisions there are elsewhere, it's incredible to think soccer will be played in Casement Park," he said.

"We want to make peace and be a fully-inclusive stadium, fully-inclusive organisation. Inclusion is one of our values, so what better way to show that than by having the Northern Ireland soccer team play there?

"The future of big stadiums in Ireland, given the cost it takes to have them built, is in this paradigm in terms of having these municipal stadiums and I'd love to see lots of sports played in Casement."