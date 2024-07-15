Irish government could increase Casement Park funding

MONEY GO ROUND: The Irish government is willing to up its contribution to the new Casement Park stadium

THE Irish government could be prepared to increase its financial commitment to rebuild Casement Park.



Earlier this year the government pledged €50million to Casement, which is one of ten stadiums in Ireland and the UK due to hold the Euros in four years’ time. Last week new NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn said the rebuilding of Casement Park is “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk. The British government have yet to specify how much it is willing to contribute to bridge the funding gap to proceed with the Andersonstown GAA venue's rebuild.



Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics Show, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Irish government “won’t be found wanting”.

"I think it would be a huge missed opportunity,” said Mr Harris. “If we had a situation where the Euro 2028 was being hosted across these two islands, and that we couldn't see games played in Northern Ireland," he added.

"I'd really like to see that happen. I'd like to work constructively with Prime Minister Starmer and with my colleagues across government, with the Northern Ireland Executive, the GAA and others to see how best to move forward."

He added: "Certainly when I meet the British Prime Minister on Wednesday, I'd like to explore further what that means in terms of next steps.

"What that means in terms of timelines, and potentially what that could mean in terms of quantum, in terms of meeting the cost of the project. The Irish government won't be found wanting."

The Taoiseach is due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers on Wednesday where the fall-out from the British government's Legacy Act will also be on the agenda.