Murder investigation after discovery of woman's body

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in East Belfast on Friday night. The woman has been named as 43-year-old Rachel Simpson from the east of the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

"A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact Detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be very helpful. You can also report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/