Funds raised for postman as he remains in intensive care

ALMOST £2,000 has been raised to support the family of a postman who was seriously injured in South Belfast.

Popular Royal Mail worker Michael Logan from Craigavon was injured in the Newton Park area of South Belfast when he was struck by a bicycle. He was on foot when the collision occurred on Saturday, August 17.

Michael has been in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital for the past three weeks.

£1,785 has been raised so far between a JustGiving page and Royal Mail colleagues.

Colin Price, a Royal Mail workmate of Michael's, said: "Michael has a wife and two young daughters at home, who are having to travel daily from Craigavon to Belfast at their own cost to be with him while he is undergoing observation and monitoring by the medical teams.

"The Rowland Hill Fund are looking to support Michael and his family as soon as they can, but his colleagues in Belfast have also set up this JustGiving page to add their support for the family and have raised £1785 so far.

"Every penny raised will go direct to the family to help them with the added cost of travelling to and from hospital to support Michael in his recovery, and it is at times like this that the Royal Mail family and community truly pulls together in unity.

"Please donate whatever you can to support this valued colleague, friend, husband and father at this difficult and emotional time."

Shaftesbury Bowling Club in Belfast is also hosting a Summer of Love live music event on September 28 to fundraise for Michael.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The pedestrian remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time following the collision.

“Meanwhile the cyclist, a man aged in his thirties, has since been discharged from hospital and continues to recover at home from his injuries.

“We would reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage, to contact us.”