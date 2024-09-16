Staying active is piece of cake for these St Gall's Golden Girls

A go-ahead group of St Gall's GAC female veterans have given age the red card by founding a Hens' Shed boasting a dizzying array of activities.

And co-founder Monica Culbert, a former chair of St Gall's, says the initiative has been life-transforming for the 20-plus women who came together during COVID to offer support to one another.

"We set out to prove that just because you are old doesn't mean you are senile," says Monica. "These women, almost all with some connection to St Gall's, came together at first once a week but pretty soon we were organising lots of additional activities and outings."

With a trip to the English Lake Country in the works, the 'Hens' have already spread their wings far beyond Belfast. Among their adventures was an outing to 'headquarters'. "We went down to Croke Park and did the full tour," says Monica. "After all, we were the backbone of the GAA for many years - long before girls and women played. We made the sandwiches, cleaned the rigs and stood on the sidelines shouting for the men, so we're as entitled as anyone to visit Croke Park to see what we helped build."

ROVING BRIEF: Hens' Shed ladies mixing it up at Falls Pavilion last week

The women have also been over to Rathlin Island, hosted cinema nights shared with their grandchildren, enjoyed a day visit to Clifton House in North Belfast, took line dancing classes in College Square North (all praise to the Glider) and took a day trip to Malahide. "I like to say that we are all strong women but perhaps not all at the same time," says Monica, "so we are here to support each other when times are difficult for anyone of us. I suppose we're doing what all great communities do: bringing people together so they are not alone. But just don't expect to see us crocheting or knitting!"

The fame of the St Gall's Hens' Shed will spread further later this year when they release a new booklet based on the reminiscences of their members. Compiled with the help of the Bridge of Hope project in North Belfast, the anthology will "let young people know the stories of their mothers and grannies".

Adds Monica: "They're having fun today making apple cakes for our upcoming bazaar but make no mistake about it: these are remarkable women who have been through a lot and came out the other side – expect their stories of battling through very tough times to be equally amazing."

The St Gall's Hens' Shed meets every Thursday in the St Gall's club in Milltown Row and all women — remarkable or otherwise — are welcome to put their name down on the fully-subscribed club's waiting list.