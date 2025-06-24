Marketing is plain sailing for Gail

WIND IN THEIR SAILS: Gail Cook (centre) with attendees at this morning's Small Business Forum

Gail Cook, director of marketing with battery-powered marine vessel company Artemis addressed the June gathering of the West Belfast Small Business Forum this morning.

At the breakfast forum in An Chultúrlann, Gail, who returned to the North after a successful, 25-year career in marketing in England, spoke of her pride in representing a company which is at the cutting edge of the green transition.

Artemis' electric ferries, pilot boats and police vessels are now being shipped from Belfast to markets around the world - including Florida where the Titanic Quarter-based company just sealed a 20-boat deal.

We’re thrilled to announce that, with Greenline Ferries, we are bringing a zero-emission flying ferry to Victoria/Vancouver for demo voyages in June. Built by Artemis Technologies, the vessel uses a hydrofoil “wing” to lift out of the water. Learn more: https://t.co/kA8r9kjttQ. pic.twitter.com/NnQ8PJllVi June 5, 2025

Among attendees at the seventh monthly meeting of the small business network were Aidan Flynn of Maurice Flynn builders, Gareth Graham of Belfast Commercial Finance, mental fitness coach Caoilfhionn Buckley and Úna Méabh O'Hanlon of Connect the Dots card company.

MARKETING MAVEN: Gail Cook addresses attendees

The West Belfast Small Businesss Forum will return to An Chultúrlann on Tuesday 5 August when Michael McAdam of Movie House cinemas will be the guest speaker at a special event during Féile an Phobail.