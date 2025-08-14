Money from America boosts Irish language project

MARY'S GIFT: New Jersey solicitor Mike Breen has founded an Irish language fund in memory of his late mum Mary

A new West Belfast artwork celebrating some of the founders of the Shaws Road Gaeltacht has been launched with support from the US-based Irish language Foundation, Mary’s Gift.

Unveiled by Spórtlann na hÉireann’s ‘GaelStair’ project on Sunday, the Rodney Parade mural takes pride of place on the wall of the original family home of Séamus Mac Seáin, Seán Mac Seáin, and Caitlín Mistéil (née Mhic Sheáin).

Spórtlann Director Séan Mistéil said: “American-based foundation Mary’s Gift has been instrumental in delivering this vibrant new artwork, which pays tribute to three founding members of Gaeltacht Bhóthar Seoighe. With the foundation’s generous donation and support, we have been able to celebrate the birth of the contemporary Irish language revival and re-establish the central role of countless unsung community heroes in our history."

Artist Aidan Monaghan created a contemporary mural celebrating advances for the Irish language movement over the past 40 years.

“We give our utmost thanks to Mary’s Gift founder and Chair Mike Breen, who is a stalwart advocate for the Irish language and a firm friend of Coláiste Feirste, its pupils, and our wider school community," added Seán Mistéil. "Last year, we were honoured to erect a plaque in honour of Mike's late mother, Eileen Ann Breen – an English teacher, and proud Irish American. We are beyond grateful to Mike and to Mary's Gift for believing in our vision, believing in the Irish language community, and believing in the powerful message our cultural legacy can bring to a new generation.”