Legendary Irish language activist Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, who passed away this time last year, is to be honoured with a two day festival of debates, exhibitions and musical celebrations.

Féile Ghearóid Uí Chairealláin will kick off in An Chultúrlann — a Gaeilge institution he helped found back in 1990 — on Friday 5 December with an address by West Belfast activist and Conradh na Gaeilge President Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.

Bríd Ó Gallchóir, who set up professional Irish language theatre troupe Aisling Ghéar with husband Gearóid, will open the festival before Gerry Adams unveils a new exhibition of photos on the multi-talented Ó Cairealláin.

The exhibition will include 'comms' smuggled on cigarette paper from the H-Blocks in the 1980s and published in the daily newspaper Lá which Gearóid established in 1984 alongside fellow-Gaeilgeoirí Eoghan Ó Néill, Áine Nic Gearailt, Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh and Séamus Mac Fhionnghaile.

On Friday evening, two documentaries will be screened - one focusing on Gearóid and first broadcast on RTÉ in 1996 and a second Gearóid made for TG4 about New Orleans-based publican and singer Danny Ó Flatharta.

Raincoats and umbrellas will be first on the agenda on Saturday when Eoghan Ó Néill will lead a walking tour of West Belfast landmarks associated with Ó Cairealláin while later the Cultúrlann will host discussions and debates about the future of the Irish language press.

"Beidh fáilte roimh gach duine a raibh meas acu ar Ghearóid agus a bhfuil suim acu san obair atá fós le déanamh le haisling an Chairealláinigh a fhíorú," arsa Eoghan Ó Néill.

The Féile will conclude with an oíche cheoil in Cumann Chluain Árd on Saturday evening, starting from 7pm.