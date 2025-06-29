Irish from Oz return to Belfast and make good on investment pledge

VISITORS FROM DOWN UNDER: Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly welcomes the Irish-Australian Chamber of Commerce delegation to Belfast. Barry Corr is to the left of Cllr Kelly.

A delegation of Irish-Australian business leaders has returned to Belfast for the fourth year running — and wasted no time putting their money where their mouths are.

The 2025 Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Business Delegation officially launched its Ireland programme in Belfast last Monday, underlining the city’s growing reputation as a destination for global investment and innovation.

In a sign of tangible commitment, the delegation’s first act was the formal opening of iReel, a sports analytics firm specialising in AI technology, which has now established its European base in Belfast.

“We’re here to build partnerships, sign deals, and grow," said Tyrone native and Chamber CEO Barry Corr.

Economy Minister Dr @CArchibald_SF today was a guest speaker the opening of iReel’s new Belfast office. iReel is an Australian sports data analytics and artificial intelligence start-up company.



The Minister said: “I have seen at first hand the importance of inward investment by… pic.twitter.com/wRD3p0wLVE — Economy NI (@Economy_NI) June 23, 2025

"Our return follows an invitation first extended by the Belfast International Homecoming during the pandemic, when international outreach seemed a distant prospect. Since then, Belfast has become a regular fixture on the Chamber’s itinerary which is a testament to the city’s warmth and potential."

This year’s delegation was joined by the Hon Gabrielle Williams MP, an Australian government minister, who met with local ministers and received a formal welcome at City Hall from Belfast’s new Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly.

The Chamber’s Belfast programme was shaped by Belfast Chamber of Commerce, whose chief executive Clare Guinness has been credited with helping shape a fresh, dynamic approach to international business engagement. "An agenda which combined meetings with the private sector, political leadership and state agencies offered a full-spectrum view of what Belfast has to offer," added Barry Corr.

"But the benefits flow in both directions. Delegates not only explore investment opportunities in the north of Ireland — they also open doors for Northern Irish companies seeking growth in Australia. Marine-tech trailblazers Artemis Technologies are just one local firm already reaping the rewards, as they expand their mission to decarbonise the maritime sector with Australian partners."

But Barry said that while the Irish of Australia have now delivered on their pledge to invest in Belfas, one piece of the jigsaw is still missing: a return visit from Belfast business leaders.