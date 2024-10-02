Boxing: Rooney and Dos Santos selected for European U22s

STAR ABC’S Louis Rooney and Holy Trinity’s Clemson Dos Santos have been selected for the Irish team that will contest the 2024 European U22 Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, from October 8-21.

The team also includes 2022 World Champion, Lisa O’Rourke; 2022 European U22 gold medalist, Niamh Fay; 2023 European U22 bronze medalist Niamh Fay; superheavy Martin McDonagh, who contested to qualification bout stage at the 2nd Olympic World Qualifier; 2022 World Youth quarter finalist Gavin Ryan and 2022 EUBC European Youth champion, Bobbi Flood.

Around 300 boxers from 30 federations are expected to contest the competition, which the EUBC is likely to stream, live, on its YouTube channel.

“There’s great talent and potential in this team, which has been in training since August as part of the national U22 training squad,” said head coach, Eoin Pluck.

“I and the U22 coaching team are impressed by by their individual and collective commitment to training and development, and their readiness to learn and adapt. It’s a great honour to contest for your country, and I’d like to congratulate each boxer, their clubs, club coaches and their families.”

The IABA team has received three workshops on nutrition, focusing on loading, recovery and weight management.

The team has received two Sport Psychology workshops, learning in Physiology and will undergo SCAT/Baseline concussion testing before departure.

All have completed an Anti-Doping workshop in addition to the embedding of Strength and Conditioning in to the training plan, and a sparring camp with Italy.

“The relationships between High Performance and targeted sport science support are vital in ensuring the highest impact preparation for this team, in tandem with the boxing technical training administered by the High Performance staff coaching team,” said High Performance Director, Tricia Heberle.

“Competition at U22 is an important transitional stage for high potential athletes, and allows them to mature and develop, technically.

“It also allows athletes to become accustomed to the rigours of contesting international benchmark events, and the realities of full-time High Performance training.

“These athletes have put in the work over these training blocs, and they should look forward now to contesting this tournament to the best of their considerable abilities.”