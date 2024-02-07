Small Biz Podcast: Belfast Brander on Road Less-Travelled

In the ever-evolving world of business and entrepreneurship, standing out is often a challenging and yet crucial task. Gregg Reid, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Hundred Studio in Belfast, has a unique approach to this challenge. His entrepreneurial journey, marked by creativity, innovation, and a bold stance on branding, offers valuable insights for businesses looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Reid's venture began at university studying interactive media arts. Upon graduation, he landed start-up roles and later agency positions, where he found the rigidity of defined job responsibilities stifling. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for Reid to rethink traditional business models. He took a road less traveled and co-founded Hundred Studio, a creative agency that emphasizes agility and creativity over the red tape of larger agencies.

Central to Hundred Studio's ethos is a selective approach to client engagement. Reid and his team focus on flexibility and creativity, steering clear of large-scale agency structures. This has allowed them to engage in culturally driven work, setting themselves apart in a market where uniqueness and innovation are highly valued.

As Creative Director, Reid tells his clients about the narrow thinking of brands that rely solely on logos, using the analogy of a Mercedes-Benz to illustrate that quality should be intrinsic and not just symbolized by a logo. He calls the process "brand cinematography," where every element must be meticulously considered.

The only thing better than great projects is great projects involving pints. Bespoke Shopify build for our favourite watering hole Ulster Sports Club – no fuss, no BS, right on the money. pic.twitter.com/dbEEBUiONF — Hundred Studio (@hundredstudio_) December 9, 2022

For small and mid-sized businesses, Reid warns of their tendency to focus on specific competitive aspects, like customer service or pricing, while neglecting a holistic view of their brand identity. Understanding and developing a brand allows businesses to be more targeted and efficient in other areas like sales and marketing.

Entering new markets, like the U.S., with a fresh perspective unburdened by preconceptions or deep industry baggage, is the company’s contrarian approach to branding and business strategy. Their agility and openness to new ideas, coupled with the ability to custom-build creative teams for specific projects, underscore their innovative approach.

Reid knows the importance of being an exception rather than following the norm, and he wants clients who share their core values of creativity and distinctiveness. In a world where businesses often follow well-trodden paths, Hundred Studio’s is quite happy working with entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to carve out their unique space in the global marketplace.

