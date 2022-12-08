De La Salle school show is back with Bugsy Malone

DE La Salle College is set to become a gangster’s paradise for one night only as Bugsy Malone takes to the stage on Wednesday 14 December.



The show, which will be the school’s first musical after the pandemic, will see students from across the school perform and is based loosely on the events in New York and Chicago during the prohibition era.



Speaking ahead of the performance, Head of Drama at the school, Sarah Madden, said: “it has been an amazing experience for our kids. These are children who have come from primary school and never got that opportunity so it has been really exciting for them and I would say it is something that we are going to do as often as we can.



“When deciding on a musical we wanted something that would appeal to the kids so the singing, the dancing and the silly string guns were something which gained a lot of interest.



“The music also has a lovely jazz feel to it and we have a very talented team of GCSE and A Level music students who have got involved too.”