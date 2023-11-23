Buy your pooch its own Celtic shirt

We are excited to announce the launch of an exclusive range of personalised Celtic F.C. dog football shirts based on the team shirt worn by the unforgettable 1967 European Cup winners.

Our Celtic dog football shirts showcase the team's iconic colours with team badge front and centre and the shirt can be personalised with the dog’s name and any number of choice.

We here at www.urbanpup.com/celtic are profoundly aware of the steadfast dedication of Celtic supporters.

Our aim was to design a product that helps the four-legged fans feel like an integral part of the Celtic community and we eagerly await the sight of pets proudly sporting these jerseys across the country and beyond. You'll never walk alone when your dog is wearing our Celtic personalised dog football shirt endorsed by the club to honour the dedicated furry fanbase and the unwavering dedication of Celtic fans.