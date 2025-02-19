Call for volunteers to support Special Olympic athletes

SPECIAL Olympics Ulster is calling on young people across Belfast to get involved and to support their athletes through volunteering at their local club.

Every Sunday at Mary Peters Track in Belfast, the All Stars Club gives athletes with intellectual disabilities the chance to compete in sports like running, shot put, long jump, and mini javelin. Like many clubs it relies on volunteers to operate, and young people like Johnny Gillespie and Adam Scully are proving just how vital that support is.

Both 17-year-olds from Methodist College Belfast, Johnny and Adam first joined All Stars last year as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and continue to help out every weekend.

Johnny was introduced to the organisation through his mother and after seeing a Facebook post, he decided to get involved. “I’ve formed such a bond with all the athletes, and for just an hour every Sunday, it’s really not a big commitment,” he said.

“It’s been so fulfilling watching them grow in their confidence and ability.”

Jackie Neill, Chairperson of the All Stars Club, highlighted the need for young volunteers. “The volunteers have totally transformed the club; not only because they can physically join in, but because they’re closer in age to the athletes, so the athletes can relate to them more. The relationship that’s grown between them all is so heartwarming.

“Some weeks though, we simply don’t have enough volunteers and the club can’t run—it’s heartbreaking for the athletes. Johnny and Adam have been a huge help, but we need more people like them.”

Special Olympics Ulster supports 1,100 athletes across 52 clubs, helping them to train, compete, and even progress to national and international levels. However, these opportunities wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. Whether you can commit some time every week or just want to help at a few events, your time can make a difference.

Shaun Cassidy from Special Olympics Ulster added, “You don’t need any special skills—just a willingness to help. Whether you’re a student, have some spare time, or are completing something like the Duke of Ed, this is an incredible way to make an impact. The athletes you support today could be on their way to the 2027 World Games in Santiago.”

To learn more about volunteering with Special Olympics Ulster, contact Hollie.Greenaway@SPECIALOLYMPICS.ie or visit https://www.specialolympics.ie/.