Carrick Hill senior citizens know how to enjoy a good night out

A DANCE and bingo night in Carrick Hill is bringing senior citizens together every week for a night of fun and games.

The Trinity and New Lodge Senior Citizens' Group have been meeting every Tuesday night in Carrick Hill Community Centre for many years.

The evening, from 8pm-midnight, includes bingo, dancing, a ballot – and you can even bring your own alcohol.

Janet Boyd, from the group, said: "It has been going on long before I started.

"It started off just to give people a wee night out

"Since Covid our numbers have dropped a bit but usually now we get about 40-45 people coming every week. It is all about that social element.

"We also try and organise a few trips throughout the year, like a bus run for the day. We are a cross-community group and everybody is welcome to attend."