CASEMENT PARK: Solicitors representing MORA quit

DEVELOPMENT: How the proposed new Casement Park will look if it goes ahead

SOLICITORS representing a residents' group in a judicial review against the redevelopment of Casement Park have quit the case due to a High Court injunction taken by Ulster GAA.

Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA) had issued judicial review proceedings against a Department for Infrastructure decision, taken in July, to approve the GAA's proposal for a new 34,578 capacity stadium at the Andersonstown venue.

It has since emerged that a solicitor due to represent MORA in the case had previously provided legal services to Ulster GAA while with another firm.

On Tuesday, Ulster GAA went to the High Court where the law firm representing MORA agreed to cease acting in the judicial review.

The judicial review is still scheduled to go ahead as planned in March. However, MORA will now have to find alternative representation.

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA said: “Following an application to the High Court, MORA's solicitors in the judicial review have immediately ceased to act due to the fact that one of the partners in their law firm previously provided legal services to Ulster GAA on the Casement Park project when employed by another firm.

"We were glad that the solicitors in question agreed, to cease to act for MORA.

“We welcome the forthcoming dates set out by the court for March, and as a notice party, we will fully participate in the forthcoming judicial review process."

Planning permission was previously granted for a 38,000 capacity Casement Park in 2013. However, in 2014 approval was quashed in a High Court legal challenge brought by MORA.

The residents' group has objected to the latest proposals due to concerns about stadium height, traffic, parking and potential disturbance from music concerts. Its members had previously called for the development of a 20,000 capacity stadium.

In October, MORA issued a letter to residents in the area surrounding the stadium, citing a planners' report that said the project would have “an unacceptable impact on the amenities of people living nearby by reason of overshadowing, loss of light and general disturbance”.

"In short, if it goes ahead, the proposed re-development will cause significant harm to the neighbourhood," the letter said.

The Andersonstown News contacted MORA following Tuesday's High Court decision and is awaiting a response.