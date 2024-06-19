Cast from New Lodge Flats documentary attend sold-out opening night screening

PREMIERE: Jolene Burns, Sean Parker, Joe McNally with Freedom the dog, Jolene's mum, Gerard Magee, Alessandria Celesia and Rita Overend Photos: Jim Corr

THE cast of The Flats documentary have attended the sold-out screening at Cineworld at the Odyssey on Tuesday in the opening film of Docs Ireland 2024.

Joe McNally, Jolene Burns, Sean Parker, Rita Overend as well as other New Lodge residents (including Freedom the dog) and director Alessandra Celesia turned out for the highly anticipated event.

Family members of Angie B Campbell who has passed away since the documentary was filmed

Jolene and Sean are subjects of the film and also act in some of the scenes depicting memories of main subject Joe McNally and others living in the working class, Catholic community in North Belfast.

Emotionally taut, haunting in its authenticity and bursting with characteristically dark Belfast humour, The Flats invites the audience into both the past and the present of the neighbourhood that has been irrevocably impacted by the Troubles.

And of course Freedom the dog

The film recently won the most prestigious prize at CPH:DOX, one of the largest documentary film festivals in Europe.