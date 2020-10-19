Celebrate Lwr Ormeau Café’s fourth birthday with a free cuppa

To celebrate its fourth birthday the Lwr Ormeau Café has a fantastic giveaway offer to ensure its customers start their day the right way.



As part its celebrations, you can grab a free tea or coffee with any item from their extensive breakfast menu between 10-12 Monday to Thursday.

With stringent Covid-19 protections in place throughout the café, there’s no better place to take a load off with a belter of a breakfast and free, freshly brewed, cuppa.



Looking forward to Lwr Ormeau’s milestone month, café owner, John Taggart said: “This shop unit had changed so many times before we took it on but ever since we opened on the Lower Ormeau the community has really supported us.

“We do a lot of outside catering and a lot of the people around here would use us. We have a good community pull as well as a lot of students who would visit us.



“With the food menu we like to mix it up. We have your old-school fries, but we also have more modern dishes like our sourdough breakfast with sourdough bread, poached eggs and all the rest. We also some healthy options like our Healthy Folk Pitta, which comes pesto and tomato.



“For lunch we have a lot of different options to try to make it a bit more upmarket than what it was before, and we’ve just launched a new menu too.”

Based at 144 Ormeau Road, the café and guesthouse is also the perfect base for those visiting Belfast or locals who want to experience the city from a fresh perspective.



Lwr Ormeau is right in the heart of what is arguably Belfast’s coolest neighbourhood, which has beautiful parks, popular bars and theatres right on the doorstep.



With six double rooms just a stone’s throw from the city centre places on Booking.com tend to fill up fast.



Each room is equipped with a private entrance, triple glazing windows, a digital TV, a sink basin, kettle and fresh towels.



Despite its popularity, the old adage ‘you snooze you lose’ doesn’t apply to Lwr Ormeau. The café opens seven days a week 10am-4pm with a roast dinner available on Sundays.



For your outside catering needs, they also offer a choice of four different menus, which start from just £4 a head. Balloons for your special occasions can also be provided on request.