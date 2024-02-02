Celtic greats heading to the newly-refurbished Glenpark Bar in Ardoyne

THE GLENPARK Bar in Ardoyne is looking forward to 2024 with the launch of their newly refurbished Ballroom.

The first event to be held in the Ballroom will be a legendary Question and Answer session with two Celtic legends, Simon Donnelly and Jackie McNamara, who will be joined by Scottish author and ‘A Celtic State of Mind’ podcast host Paul John Dykes.

During the session Paul John Dykes will take the two legends through some of the biggest moments of their time at the club focusing heavily on how the two players were instrumental in stopping Rangers earning their much desired 10-in-a-row in 1998.

This must-see event will also feature an opportunity for fans and audience members to pose questions to Simon Donnelly who played for the Hoops from 1993-1999 and Jackie McNamara who played from 1995-2005.

There will be live music before and after the event, which will mark the first use of the newly refurbished Ballroom which will also play host to a number of big events later this year.

Since coming under new ownership in October numerous changes have been made in addition to the Ballroom, including the addition of a brand new cocktail menu and a fully stocked off-license available on the premises, as well as live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To see the latest events on at the Glenpark visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/

profile.php?id=61551729883938