CELTIC STORIES: Classy win over Sporting sees Portugal trip end on a high

THERE was more to be happy than disappointed about after Celtic's two-game visit to Portugal this week.

An assured and impressive 0-2 win over an excellent Sporting Lisbon side on Wednesday night more than made-up for that poor performance on Saturday – a 3-2 loss to Estrela Amadora in Oeiras.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he expects more quality to be added to his squad. After that lacklustre start to their Portuguese trip and the departures of Nicholas Kuhn and Kyogo Furuhashi, two players who contributed significantly to Celtic’s attacking output last season, Rodgers addressed the media and acknowledged the urgent need for reinforcements in the final third. Speaking candidly, he said: “That’s a lot of goals gone out of the team. So for us, we need to strengthen that area of the field.”

His comments come at a crucial time, as he now finds himself entering the final year of his current three-year contract with the club. The gaffer’s remarks may be interpreted by some fans as a subtle but pointed message to the Celtic board. The subtext is clear. He wants to be backed. His willingness to extend his stay in Glasgow could be heavily influenced by the club’s activity in the transfer market over the coming weeks. A manager of Rodgers’ stature and ambition will be watching closely to see if the board shares his vision for progression, particularly in Europe where Celtic have struggled in recent years.

While Rodgers revealed that he has already held discussions with influential figures within the club’s hierarchy, including majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, he was also keen to stress that no final decision has been made on his future, but it seems increasingly clear that the calibre of incoming players will weigh heavily on his decision. If the board fails to support him in the market, it would not be a shock to see Rodgers weigh up other options next summer – or even earlier – especially if offers from England or abroad present themselves.

On the player front, winger Yang Hyun-jun has reportedly attracted interest from clubs across England and mainland Europe. The 23-year-old South Korean, who joined Celtic with so much promise, is said to be open to exploring a move away from Glasgow. Norwich City are one of the clubs to have expressed a concrete interest. While Yang certainly showed flashes of potential last season, he ultimately struggled to cement a consistent spot in the starting eleven. An injury toward the end of the campaign further disrupted his momentum.

In many ways, Yang’s situation mirrors that of several young international signings Celtic have made in recent years. Raw talent, early hype, but limited impact in the short term. From my perspective, it may now be time for both parties to move on. Allowing Yang to pursue a new opportunity could benefit his development and free up a place in the squad for a player more likely to contribute immediately. It also gives Celtic the chance to reinvest in a position that remains competitive but inconsistent.

As part of their trip to Portugal, the Bhoys paid a visit to the Estadio Nacional, the site of the club’s most iconic moment – their historic European Cup triumph in 1967 under Jock Stein. The pilgrimage clearly meant a great deal to the current squad and staff. Brendan Rodgers, visiting the venue for the first time, described the experience as emotional and meaningful.

“To be stood here as the Celtic manager, and my first time here, it’s really special and really emotional,” he told Celtic TV.

Right back Anthony Ralston also spoke positively about the trip, noting that it had served as a valuable team bonding experience and helped the players refocus ahead of what promises to be a challenging season. These types of preseason trips can often set the tone for the months ahead, both in terms of physical preparation and the mental cohesion required to compete at the highest level.

THE new Celtic away kit has been generally well received, but there’s also a sense of disappointment as rumours had been swirling of an Adidas Originals-inspired strip featuring the classic trefoil logo; leaked images had suggested a modern take on the iconic bumblebee 1990s Bumblebee.

MIXED REACTION: Reo Hatate in the new Celtic away top that has divided fans

Me? The promotional video with Henrik Larsson, Bobby Gillespie and a cast of past and present Celts swayed me in favour of it.

As seems the case every summer now, the familiar name of Odsonne Edouard once again echoes aroun the empty summer stands at Celtic Park. Rodgers is reportedly considering a move for the 27-year-old striker following news that Crystal Palace are willing to listen to offers. Edouard, who scored nearly 100 goals during his time in Glasgow, remains a popular figure among sections of the fanbase. However, the reaction to the rumour has been mixed. While some supporters would love to see him back in green and white, others remember a player who appeared to lose motivation toward the end of his previous stint.

I would advise fans not to get too carried away by the speculation. Edouard has struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons and this rumour tends to rear its head every transfer window.

A more realistic signing prospect would seem to be emerging in the form of Flavio Nazinho, a promising left back currently plying his trade with Cercle Brugge. A report in Belgium’s biggest newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws, said the 21-year-old was “on his way to Celtic”, but that claim was quickly clarified, with sources indicating that while Nazinho is indeed a target, a deal has not yet been finalised and the article was a slight mistranslation.

Still, the player seems keen and the move appears logical, with left back still being an area crying out for depth and long-term potential. Should Celtic manage to get this one over the line, it could prove to be a smart addition with both domestic and European benefits.