Children invited to write letters to Santa this Christmas

CHILDREN across Belfast can now pick up their pens and pencils to write letters to Santa. Belfast One have been tasked by Santa to host his official Post Office, which runs Sunday 22nd December at 2 Royal Avenue.

Organised by Belfast One BID, Santa’s Post Office invites children to a snowy corner of 2 Royal Avenue to join Santa’s elves for arts and crafts, offering families a free, festive holiday experience. The elves, brought to life by c21 Theatre Company, are on hand to make the experience magical, helping children bring their Christmas dreams to life.

Santa’s Post Office is open every weekend through November and Thursday to Sunday in December, with no tickets required for entry. Families can stop by between 10am - 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and 4pm - 8pm on selected Thursdays and Fridays.

Visitors travelling to Belfast can also look forward to the new Christmas themed entry project by Henrys & The Jailhouse, the must-visit Disney Café in NI’s largest Primark, and magical holiday decor at AM:PM, The Ivy, and Queen’s Arcade for a truly festive city experience.

Expressing her excitement over the upcoming festivities, Belfast One CEO Martina Connolly said: “Belfast One is delighted once again to host the official Santa’s Post Office in 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast. Following last year’s incredible success, with over 5,000 letters written to Santa and over 12,000 people coming to visit the Post Office, this free festive favourite adds another layer towards making Belfast the place to come at Christmas. With City Hall lit up, the Christmas market, CastleCourt, Victoria Square, and all the local retailers embracing the festive season, there’s so much for families to see and enjoy in Belfast city centre this Christmas.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Micky Murray, added: “Santa’s Post Office has become a cherished holiday tradition for families across Belfast and Northern Ireland. It’s wonderful to see children posting their letters to the North Pole, and with so many exciting events across the city, I look forward to seeing Belfast’s festive spirit come to life as we welcome locals and visitors alike.”